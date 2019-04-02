After news of the sacking of Silverbird’s presenter, Shade Ladipo went viral yesterday, Silverbird Television has now released an official statement to counter what we thought went down in their Lagos studio yesterday.

The media house as claimed it was April Fool’s day fun and this was a huge joke pulled on us all. Stv has also added another co host Nollywood actor Gideon Okeke to the show.

“We got you guys right? @shadeladipo is still very much a part of the family alongside our latest addition @gideonokeke.ng.

“We pulled off the biggest April fool prank of the year & unveiled the newest member of the Today On Stv family”. Silverbird TV management stated.

Silverbird Television presenter Sade Ladipo has announced her exit from the station over alleged claims of being controversial.

Ladipo, who uploaded a video on her Instagram page, told her fans and followers that she was fired by the management of STV.

She said, “So apparently, Silverbird fired me because apparently, I’m too controversial, I say too much things I guess, trying to settle me, I guess, I don’t know but you know what, I don’t know, I’m like okay, that’s fine.”

Shade should be on hiding maybe, because haters who were happy she lost a job might come for her after she made the sack video look like it was reality.

Watch Video