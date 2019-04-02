See Brunei's New Law For Gay Sex, Adultery

Brunei Sultan, Hassanal Bolkiah has said starting from April 3, 2019, new law which will punish homosexual sex and adultery with death will come into place.

Any individuals found guilty of the offenses will be stoned to death, according to a new penal code. The punishment will be “witnessed by a group of Muslims.”

The country’s strict new laws were announced in 2014, and have been rolled out gradually.

The latest phase of implementation, including the brutal new provisions, was quietly announced on the Brunei attorney general’s website on December 29, 2018.

Following the tiny, oil-rich kingdom law, many in the country’s LGBT community considered fleeing.

But some stayed on, hoping that the law, which is set to be formally enacted on April 3, would never come to pass.

“It’s really scary,” says Khairul, a young gay man in Brunei who spoke to CNN over the phone.

He and others interviewed by CNN for this story asked that their real identities be hidden over concerns for their safety and that of their families.

“I thought I would not be accepted. (I thought) I would be outcast by my family, (I thought) I would be sent to religious counseling, to help me change,” Khairul says.

“But, it was worse than I thought, because of the stoning. It made me feel that if that comes to reality, I might as well just leave,” he adds.

“(The laws are) inhumane. It’s a very aggressive punishment. It’s not something that a human should suffer … just because of being a homosexual.”