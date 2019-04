Saudi Arabia has executed a Nigerian woman convicted of trafficking drugs, AFP news agency quotes state media as reporting.

The woman was executed along with two Pakistani men and a Yemeni man in Islam’s holiest city, Mecca, on Monday.

A total of 53 people have been executed in the kingdom so far this year, AFP reports.

Saudi Arabia has resisted pressure from campaign groups to abolish the death penalty, saying it is a deterrent against crime.