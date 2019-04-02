Senate President Bukola Saraki says the failure of the Presidency to explore the established channel of lobby led to the controversial refusal of the Senate to confirm Ibrahim Magu as the substantive chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

He made this known while speaking at the orientation programme organised for Senators-elect in Abuja.

According to him, Magu’s appointment could have been confirmed if the presidency had not failed to use the right channel.

Besides, he said that “political solution” should have been applied after the Senate rejected Magu’s nomination twice.

On why the Senate did not go to court for a pronouncement on whether the Senate has the power to confirm the EFCC chairman, he said that there were over 12 court cases pending on the issue.

Saraki, who said that some of the cases had been pending in court for over two years, added that he cannot explain why the cases have not been decided.

He, however, noted that “in cases like the EFCC chairman, there is always the need for political solution and dialogue to solve such issue. But to say whether the Senate has the power to confirm, the Senate has the power to confirm. The power of confirmation is there even in America which we copy.

“When the Executive makes the appointment, there is an issue of lobby. This is why we want a particular nominee. It is done even in America.”

On the election of presiding officers of the Ninth National Assembly, Saraki advised senators-elect and members-elect that they should be in the chamber on the day of inauguration.

He insisted that the inauguration and election of presiding officers only take place on the floor of the two chambers of the National Assembly.