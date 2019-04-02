Senate President Bukola Saraki has condoled the family and friends of Kolade Johnson, the young football fan who was allegedly killed by men of the Nigerian Police in Mangoro/Onipetesi community in Lagos.

While expressing sadness, Saraki said that the 8th Senate remains committed to the Police Reform Bill.

He made this comment as part of a series of tweets in reaction to the killing of Kolade Johnson by alleged SARS operatives.

Concise News had earlier reported that Kolade Johnson was reportedly shot accidentally by SARS officers who had been pursuing another man at the football viewing center.

Reports suggest that Kolade Johnson was hit by a stray bullet when SARS officers tried to disperse a crowd during an operation to arrest another man.

The Senate President said, “My heartfelt prayers are with the family and friends of Kolade Johnson, the young football fan who was allegedly killed by men of the Nigerian Police in Mangoro/Onipetesi community in Lagos.

“Issues like the senseless killings, assault and extortion of everyday Nigerians by some ‘bad apples’ in the Police Force is what prompted @NGRSenate to introduce and fast-track the progression of the #PoliceReformBill.

“I have also been in contact with the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Police Affairs and I am pleased to announce that the Report of the #PoliceReformBill will be laid by next week Tuesday.

“Make no mistake, the 8th Senate remains committed to the passage of the #PoliceReformBill to ensure that our Police Force is more efficient and responsive to the needs of all Nigerians.”

