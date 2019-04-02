Nigeria’s electoral umpire, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has started collation of governorship election results in Rivers State, southern Nigeria.
Concise News understands that Governor Nyesom Wike, who is the candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Awara Biokpomabo, are the front runners in the race for the highest office in one of Nigeria’s oil-producing states.
INEC had on Wednesday, March 27, said resumption of collation and announcement of results of the March 9 Rivers governorship poll would hold between April 2 and 5.
The commission had on 10 March suspended electoral processes in the oil-rich state as a result of violence that marred the March 9 governorship poll.
Concise News understands that many officials of INEC were held hostage while electoral materials were reportedly seized.
Live reporting
Obio/Akpor LGA
AAC: 3,010
PDP: 307,117
Opobo/Nkoro LGA
AAC 3888
PDP 6314
Okrika LGA
AAC 3,803
PDP 25,572
Omuma LGA
AAC 1,853
PDP 15,792
Oyigbo LGA
AAC: 32,026
PDP: 8,612
Bonny LGA
AAC: 3046
PDP: 10551
Port Harcourt City LGA
PDP: 40,866
AAC: 11,866
Eleme LGA
AAC 2748
PDP 9560
Ikwerre LGA
PDP: 14,938
AAC: 5,660
Andoni LGA
AAC: 5,335
PDP: 92,056