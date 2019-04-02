Nigeria’s electoral umpire, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has started collation of governorship election results in Rivers State, southern Nigeria.

Concise News understands that Governor Nyesom Wike, who is the candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Awara Biokpomabo, are the front runners in the race for the highest office in one of Nigeria’s oil-producing states.

INEC had on Wednesday, March 27, said resumption of collation and announcement of results of the March 9 Rivers governorship poll would hold between April 2 and 5.

The commission had on 10 March suspended electoral processes in the oil-rich state as a result of violence that marred the March 9 governorship poll.

Concise News understands that many officials of INEC were held hostage while electoral materials were reportedly seized.

Live reporting

Obio/Akpor LGA

AAC: 3,010

PDP: 307,117

Opobo/Nkoro LGA

AAC 3888

PDP 6314

Okrika LGA

AAC 3,803

PDP 25,572

Omuma LGA

AAC 1,853

PDP 15,792

Oyigbo LGA

AAC: 32,026

PDP: 8,612

Bonny LGA

AAC: 3046

PDP: 10551

Port Harcourt City LGA

PDP: 40,866

AAC: 11,866

Eleme LGA

AAC 2748

PDP 9560

Ikwerre LGA

PDP: 14,938

AAC: 5,660

Andoni LGA

AAC: 5,335

PDP: 92,056