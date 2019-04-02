Rivers Governorship Election: Latest Results From LGAs

Nigeria’s electoral umpire, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has started announcing results of the March 9 governorship election in Rivers State, southern Nigeria.

Governor Nyesom Wike, who is the candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Awara Biokpomabo, are the front runners in the race for the highest office in one of Nigeria’s oil-producing states.

The commission had on 10 March suspended electoral processes in the oil-rich state as a result of violence that marred the March 9 governorship poll.

Below are the results from some local government areas as announced at the INEC collation Centre in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital.

Onelga LGA

AAC – 8,423

PDP – 31,277

Etche LGA

AAC – 7,437

PDP – 11,842

Emohua LGA

AAC 2,856

PDP 71,522

Ahoada East LGA

AAC 3,713

PDP 14,589

Tai LGA

AAC 540

PDP 47,652

Akuku Toru LGA

AAC – 36,661

PDP – 25,765

Phalga LGA

AAC – 11,866

PDP – 40,197

Opobo/Nkoro LGA

AAC 3888

PDP 6314

Okrika LGA

AAC 3,803

PDP 25,572

Omuma LGA

AAC 1,853

PDP 15,792

Oyigbo LGA

AAC: 32,026

PDP: 8,612

Bonny LGA

AAC: 3046

PDP: 10551

Eleme LGA

AAC 2748

PDP 9560

Ikwerre LGA

PDP: 14,938

AAC: 5,660

Andoni LGA

AAC: 5,335

PDP: 92,056