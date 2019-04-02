Rivers Governorship Election: Latest Results From LGAs

Nigeria’s electoral umpire, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has started announcing results of the March 9 governorship election in Rivers State, southern Nigeria.
Governor Nyesom Wike, who is the candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Awara Biokpomabo, are the front runners in the race for the highest office in one of Nigeria’s oil-producing states.
The commission had on 10 March suspended electoral processes in the oil-rich state as a result of violence that marred the March 9 governorship poll.
Below are the results from some local government areas as announced at the INEC collation Centre in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital.
Onelga LGA
AAC – 8,423
PDP – 31,277
Etche LGA
AAC – 7,437
PDP – 11,842
Emohua LGA
AAC 2,856
PDP 71,522
Ahoada East LGA
AAC 3,713
PDP 14,589
Tai LGA
AAC 540
PDP 47,652
Akuku Toru LGA
AAC – 36,661
PDP – 25,765
Phalga LGA
AAC – 11,866
PDP – 40,197
Opobo/Nkoro LGA
AAC 3888
PDP 6314
Okrika LGA
AAC 3,803
PDP 25,572
Omuma LGA
AAC 1,853
PDP 15,792
Oyigbo LGA
AAC: 32,026
PDP: 8,612
Bonny LGA
AAC: 3046
PDP: 10551
Eleme LGA
AAC 2748
PDP 9560
Ikwerre LGA
PDP: 14,938
AAC: 5,660
Andoni LGA
AAC: 5,335
PDP: 92,056