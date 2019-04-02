Results from 15 of the 23 local government areas that make up Rivers show that Governor Nyesom Wike of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is massively ahead of his nearest rival in the race for the governorship position of the state.

After the collation of results from 15 areas, Wike’s PDP polled 426,369 votes, while Awara Biokpomabo‘s African Action Congress (AAC) got 129,855 votes.

Wike is, therefore, ahead with a margin of 296,514 votes with two local governments left to be announced of the 17 confirmed by INEC as ready.

Wike and Biokpomabo are the front runners in the race for the highest office in one of Nigeria’s oil-producing states.

Meanwhile, the electoral umpire has halted the collation of results of the March 9 governorship election.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Obo Effanga, announced that the electoral body would continue with the exercise at 10am on Wednesday.

Below are the results announced so far:

1. Onelga LGA

AAC – 8,423

PDP – 31,277

2. Etche LGA

AAC – 7,437

PDP – 11,842

3. Emohua LGA

AAC 2,856

PDP 71,522

4. Ahoada East LGA

AAC 3,713

PDP 14,589

5. Tai LGA

AAC 540

PDP 47,652

6. Akuku Toru LGA

AAC – 36,661

PDP – 25,765

7. Phalga LGA

AAC – 11,866

PDP – 40,197

8. Opobo/Nkoro LGA

AAC 3888

PDP 6314

9. Okrika LGA

AAC 3,803

PDP 25,572

10. Omuma LGA

AAC 1,853

PDP 15,792

11. Oyigbo LGA

AAC: 32,026

PDP: 8,612

12. Bonny LGA

AAC: 3046

PDP: 10551

13. Eleme LGA

AAC 2748

PDP 9560

14. Ikwerre LGA

PDP: 14,938

AAC: 5,660

15. Andoni LGA

AAC: 5,335

PDP: 92,056