Results from 15 of the 23 local government areas that make up Rivers show that Governor Nyesom Wike of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is massively ahead of his nearest rival in the race for the governorship position of the state.
After the collation of results from 15 areas, Wike’s PDP polled 426,369 votes, while Awara Biokpomabo‘s African Action Congress (AAC) got 129,855 votes.
Wike is, therefore, ahead with a margin of 296,514 votes with two local governments left to be announced of the 17 confirmed by INEC as ready.
Wike and Biokpomabo are the front runners in the race for the highest office in one of Nigeria’s oil-producing states.
Meanwhile, the electoral umpire has halted the collation of results of the March 9 governorship election.
The Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Obo Effanga, announced that the electoral body would continue with the exercise at 10am on Wednesday.
Below are the results announced so far:
1. Onelga LGA
AAC – 8,423
PDP – 31,277
2. Etche LGA
AAC – 7,437
PDP – 11,842
3. Emohua LGA
AAC 2,856
PDP 71,522
4. Ahoada East LGA
AAC 3,713
PDP 14,589
5. Tai LGA
AAC 540
PDP 47,652
6. Akuku Toru LGA
AAC – 36,661
PDP – 25,765
7. Phalga LGA
AAC – 11,866
PDP – 40,197
8. Opobo/Nkoro LGA
AAC 3888
PDP 6314
9. Okrika LGA
AAC 3,803
PDP 25,572
10. Omuma LGA
AAC 1,853
PDP 15,792
11. Oyigbo LGA
AAC: 32,026
PDP: 8,612
12. Bonny LGA
AAC: 3046
PDP: 10551
13. Eleme LGA
AAC 2748
PDP 9560
14. Ikwerre LGA
PDP: 14,938
AAC: 5,660
15. Andoni LGA
AAC: 5,335
PDP: 92,056