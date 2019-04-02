The vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last presidential election, Peter Obi, has advised the Independent National Electoral Commission to ensure the will of people prevail as it resumes collation of results in Rivers State.

The former Anambra State Governor gave the advice in a statement issued by his Media Office on Monday in Abuja.

INEC has fixed between April 2 and April 5 for the collation of results for March 9 Rivers’ Governorship Election, which was earlier suspended due to disruption and violence.

Obi said that the needless stretch of Rivers people could only be compensated if peoples will be allowed to prevail in all elective positions in the state.

He advised INEC to see the collation of results in the state as a huge opportunity to project its image.

Obi said that the people of Rivers State should not have been subjected to the agony of waiting for more than 20 days before hearing their results, if not for those who were desperate for power.

He said that Rivers state was so critical to the economic and political development of the country that a serious government should not contribute to its destabilization.

The former Anambra State Governor said that the militarization of the election in Rivers State and other South-South states remained the sour side of 2019 general elections.

Obi said that aside the fact that Rivers state was a traditional PDP state, the performance of its gubernatorial flag bearer, Nyesom Wike in the last four years made imperative that no party would be able to compete effectively in the state.

He commended the resilience of the Rivers State people and urged them to remain resolute until their will prevailed.