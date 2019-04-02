The Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 election, Peter Obi has urged politicians to allow the will of the people to prevail in the Rivers State election.

Concise News understands that Obi gave the warning on Monday as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) restarts the collation of results for the poll.

According to Obi, the people of Rivers State should be compensated by allowing their wills to prevail.

In the statement, he also condemned the militarization of the South East and South West during the 2019 election.

He noted that this was one of the bad sides of the just-held elections in Nigeria, calling on INEC to be better prepared for future polls.

Obi also expressed optimism that the PDP will do well in Rivers State judging by the fact that it is a stronghold of the party.