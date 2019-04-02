Rivers: APC Clears Air On Amaechi, Oshiomhole Rift

The All Progressives Congress has said that its national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole‘s clarification that the party has no adopted political party and candidates in Rivers state did not amount to a power tussle between him and the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

Oshiomhole made the declaration following the directive by the former Rivers State governor to the party faithful to vote for the governorship candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Awara Biokpomabo.

Recall that the APC was declared ineligible to field candidates for elective offices in Rivers state by a pronouncement of the Supreme Court.

APC spokesman, Lanre Isa-Onilu, in a statement he issued and signed Monday accused a section of the media of petty insinuation as he claimed that Comrade Oshiomhole’s remarks was twisted to “suit a jaundiced narrative.”

He further said that both Comrade Oshiomhole and Rotimi Amaechi “enjoy cordial relationship and do share mutual respect.”

The statement further read in part:”Our attention has been drawn to some reports in the media purporting a disagreement between the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi over the alignment of the Rivers State APC with the governorship candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Awara Biokpomabo.

“It is regrettable that the APC National Chairman’s statement is being twisted to suit a jaundiced narrative. This narrative is at best, mischievous, pedestrian and should be disregarded.

“The APC Chairman’s statement is unambiguous as to the effect that the APC’s National Working Committee (NWC) does not have any formal alliance with AAC. This is without prejudice to any local arrangement that may exist.

“Both Oshiomhole and Amaechi are above the petty insinuations being orchestrated by a section of the Media. Like many leaders of the party, APC National Chairman, Comrade Oshiomhole and the Minister of Transport, Hon. Amaechi enjoy cordial relationship and do share mutual respect; therefore, deliberate misinterpretation of issues and statements from the party or between the two of them would continue to fail.”