Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane says he cannot foresee a future at the club without Raphael Varane at the Bernabeu.

Concise News reports that World Cup winner Varane has been linked with a move away from Madrid this summer, with reports in Spain suggesting he is considering leaving after eight seasons in the Spanish capital.

Manchester United and Juventus are among the clubs thought to be interested in the France international but Zidane dismisses the reports.

“I cannot imagine a future without Varane and I don’t want to,” says Zidane.

“He’s a young player, he has been here for eight years and he is doing very well. I’m not going to comment on what is being said outside.

“The important thing is what the player tells me and for now he’s at the best club in the world, he’s won a lot of things and I think he is in a good place.”

Zidane coy on Bale

However, Zidane could not give any guarantees about the future of winger Gareth Bale, who was booed by Madrid supporters during Sunday’s 3-2 win over Huesca.

“I don’t know how it affects him but booing a player is never good, they also booed me but you have to accept it and every player who is here has the character to deal with it,” Zidane says.

“We’ll decide the future of Gareth and other players at the end of the season, we’ve got nine games left and then we’ll see.

“I can confirm that we will have to make changes next season but now is not the time to talk about it.”