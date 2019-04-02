Presidency Speaks On Murder Of Kolade Johnson By Police

The Presidency has expressed sadness over the killing of Kolade Johnson, who was shot dead by policemen from the Anti-Cultism Unit of the Lagos State Command.

Concise News reports that Johnson’s death occurred when an unmarked commercial bus visited Mangoro/Onipetesi community in Lagos, on Sunday afternoon in search of youths dressed inappropriately and wearing dreadlocks.

In an attempt to disperse a crowd which had gathered during the raid, one of the police operatives killed Johnson, who was trying to leave the scene after watching English Premier League match between Liverpool and Tottenham.

Recall that the Nigerian Police Force said it has arrested three officers suspected to have been involved in the killing of Johnson in Lagos on Sunday.

The Lagos police command in a statement on Monday by its spokesman, Bala Elkana, said police team suspected to have been involved in the shooting of Johnson have been arrested, assuring Nigerian that Justice will prevail.

It added that the suspects will be subjected to internal disciplinary procedures and may be prosecuted in conventional Court if implicated by the ongoing investigation.

However reacting to the ugly incident on Monday night, April 1, the Presidency expressed its deepest condolence to the family and friends of Kolade Johnson.

The Presidency wrote on Twitter: “Deepest Condolences to the family and friends of Kolade Johnson, victim of the March 31 fatal shooting in Lagos. @PoliceNG have assured that the Team suspected of involvement in the shooting have been apprehended & are undergoing disciplinary procedure. Updates will be provided.”