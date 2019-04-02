The Kwara State Police Command has says it has arrested seven suspects in connection with the crisis between Odo-Owa and Kajola communities in Oke-Ero area.

Spokesperson for the command Ajayi Okasanmi said that a person was killed and several others injured during the crisis.

Concise News gathered that violence started on Sunday following arguments during a masquerade festival in the area.

It was learned that the two-week long annual masquerade festival began on March 31.

Okasanmi disclosed that the matter has been put under control and mobile policemen have been assigned from Offa and Omu-Aran to the affected communities.

According to him, an investigation to unravel the remote cause of the crisis is going on.

The State Commissioner of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has directed that anybody found culpable in the crisis be arrested and prosecuted.