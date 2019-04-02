Plateau: PDP Obtains Order To Inspect Election Materials

The Plateau State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s legal team has gotten the governorship election petitions tribunal, sitting in Jos, to order the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to release materials used for the governorship election for inspection.

This followed the urgent application filed by the PDP counsels, requesting the tribunal to compel INEC to release the materials and other documents for inspection.

A statement by the Chairman, Media and Publicity of the PDP campaign, Yiljap Abraham, said the tribunal had also ordered INEC to release the certified true copies of the election results.

“The three-member tribunal had two-members at the Monday session, but has yet to fix a date for its inaugural sitting. Meanwhile, the PDP legal team has filed ten petitions before the tribunal handling National Assembly and the State House of Assembly cases,” it stated.

According to the statement, the governorship candidate of the PDP in the election, Senator Jeremiah Timbut Useni, had hailed the tribunal ruling as a bold move in the pursuit of justice.