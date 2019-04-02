Fuji musician Wasiu Alabi, popularly known as Pasuma, has joined the league of top-rated artistes taking part in the trending ‘Fvck You challenge‘ by releasing a Fuji version of it.

He saluted the effort made by Kizz Daniel to release the song, clarifying that the Fuji version of the song was done based on his fans’ request.

“I don’t usually do dis, haven’t jump on any track of a musicians, buh my fanz both home and abroad didn’t allow me to rest about dis, soooooo now rate my fuji version over 100%,” he said on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Apple Music has rated ‘Fvck You’ by Kizz Daniel as the most played song in Nigeria, followed by ‘Dangote’ from Burna Boy and ‘Killing Dem’ by Zlatan featuring ‘Burna Boy.’

