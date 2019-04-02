Rio Ferdinand believes the next big challenge facing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United is reviving Alexis Sanchez.

Concise News reports that Sanchez is the best-paid player in the Premier League after joining the Red Devils on a lucrative contract in January 2018 as part of a swap deal which saw Henrikh Mkhitaryan head to Arsenal.

However, the Chile international winger has been unable to replicate the form he displayed at Arsenal and has been the only big-name player not to impress since Solskjaer replaced Jose Mourinho as United manager in December.

Solskjaer has now been handed the role on a permanent basis and, as United battle for a top-four Premier League finish and prepare to face Barcelona in the Champions League quarter-finals, Ferdinand feels his former team-mate’s next test is to get Sanchez firing again.

“He will be aiming to get the best out of Sanchez,” Ferdinand tells Goal. “Ole has gotten the best out of every other player in the squad since he has come. One of them is not going to do it. At the moment, Sanchez isn’t playing at the level that we have seen him play at Arsenal.

“He will want to get back to that for personal pride. Ole and his coaching staff will be aiming to get him back into that rhythm and producing that quality he had at Arsenal consistently at United.”

Ferdinand adds: “Since Ole has come you would say [Marcus] Rashford, [Paul] Pogba and [Victor] Lindelof have been the most improved. Those three have been standouts for me. David de Gea is the best keeper in the league by a mile.”

Man Utd won’t fear Barca – Ferdinand

Also, the former United defender believes Solskjaer has proven his credentials as manager after winning 15 of his 20 games in charge in all competitions since his appointment on an initial interim basis, a run which included a stunning comeback to knock Paris Saint-Germain out of the Champions League.

“My opinion hasn’t changed,” says Ferdinand. “If you said to the owners when Ole took over that, fast-forward to now, United would be fighting for fourth place and be in the Champions League they would have bitten your arm off.

“So, I think that Man United’s players are mentally in a much better space. It is up to Ole to keep driving that and keep improving with that.

“I think the result they got in Paris is a springboard for this team because everything was against them. Ten players out injured and suspended.

“We went there and beat a team that was fancied by many people to win it. That will do them a world of good so they won’t go into this game [with Barcelona] with fear I don’t think.”