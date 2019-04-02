Okorocha Predicts Doom For APC In 2023 If Oshiomhole Is Not Tamed

Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State on Monday warned that if the excesses of the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, is not checked the party could lose its bearings completely by 2023.

Okorocha accused Oshiomhole of being responsible for the party’s failure to capture or retain some states during the February and March general elections.

Currently battling to get a Certificate of Return to the Senate from the Independent National Electoral Commission, the Imo governor spoke with State House correspondents in Abuja after he held a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

He also spoke on the zoning of the principal offices of the 9th National Assembly, noting that it would appear that the party had concluded to ignore the South-East.

Okorocha said that ignoring the South-East might be the beginning of real trouble for the APC ahead of 2023 general elections.

The governor said, “I have been watching carefully what is happening in the National Assembly; it is a very interesting drama. But all I ask of them is that they should consider the South-East in their calculations.

“This nation will not be properly balanced if the South-East is not carried along properly in the affairs of the National Assembly. Nobody seems to be talking about the South-East; it looks like the South-East doesn’t have a place anymore. That is wrong, politically speaking and that will not be good for the APC because there is going to be a bigger APC after President Muhammadu Buhari must have left the seat.

“My fear now is that the APC may have a serious setback in 2023 because the Oshiomhole-led executive is actually turning the APC into a regional minority party, which shouldn’t be. Right now in the whole of the South-East, we don’t have an APC governor. So, if there is any discussion in Nigeria now within the APC governors and President Muhammadu Buhari, there will be nobody from the South-East. This is what the APC chairman has done in the South-East.”

Speaking on the battle to get his certificate of return, Okorocha again blamed the problem partly on the leadership of the party, which he said, did not seem to bother.

He added, “I don’t have problem with the working committee of that party. I only have a problem with the chairman of that party, who took it upon himself to do the wrong thing against me for no just cause and to fight a battle that he can never win.

“He is the one that is behind all the imposition (of candidates)… This is why internal democracy must be respected; let the will of the people prevail rather than this imposition. It is unfortunate what has happened in Imo State. At least, I have been vindicated for the fact that I said the APC candidate they were imposing on Imo people was not popular; he came from the opposition.”