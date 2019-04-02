Okorocha Plotting To Frustrate Ihedioha, PDP Alleges

Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha has been accused by the Peoples Democratic Party of plotting to frustrate the state governor-elect, Emeka Ihedioha.

Ray Emeana, the PDP secretary in the state said in a statement that less than two months to the expiration of his tenure, Okorocha had appointed his cronies as members of the state Judicial Service Commission.

The PDP said the latest move was a grand design by Okorocha to make sure that Ihedioha did not start on a good footing on May 29.

The PDP also accused Okorocha of equally embarking on last-minute secret appointments.

The statement partly read, “The hurried, belated and strange appointments by the outgoing administration of Owelle Anayo Rochas Okorocha designed to frustrate the incoming government of the governor-elect, Emeka Ihedioha, has been brought to the notice of the Imo State Chapter of the PDP.

“This latest attempt by the outgoing governor who has inflicted untold hardship on Imo people to appoint his cronies as members of the Imo State Judicial Service Commission, barely two months left in its administration, is one case too many.

“The Imo State PDP hereby condemns this move as it is a political tool, calculated to impugn on the independence and sanctity of the judicial arm of government in Imo State.

However, the state Commissioner for Information, Patrick Nze, dismissed the allegations and urged the PDP to remember that Okorocha is still the governor of the state till May 29.