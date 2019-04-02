NPFL: What I Told Bereaved Akuneto Before Enyimba Clash – MFM’s Elijah (Exclusive)

The man whose goal secured a point for MFM FC against Enyimba International in the matchday 13 clash of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) at the Agege Stadium on Sunday, Chijioke Akuneto lost his baby girl a day before her naming ceremony (also prior to the big game). Still, the attacker featured against the heavyweights from Aba, netting his 4th of the season, a strike he dedicated to his late daughter. MFM FC’s gifted teenager, Akanni Elijah reveals exclusively to Concise News what he told his bereaved teammate which perhaps spurred him to get his name on the scoresheet.

“It was a painful exit. Shocking! I consoled him before the match and I told him he was going to score, just to lift his spirit. And amazingly, God did it!”

WHAT YOU DON’T KNOW ABOUT AKUNETO 1- His baby girl died a day before her naming ceremony i.e on Saturday. 2- Akuneto scored his 4th this season vs Enyimba on Sunday and rescued a point for MFM 3- He dedicated the goal to his late daughter. 4- Akuneto is more than a Footballer pic.twitter.com/UHmPnA2CjM — MR OLAWALE QUADRY (@walequadry) April 1, 2019

Meanwhile, Elijah expresses his disappointment with his Lagos-based side’s inability to pull off a first-ever win over Enyimba.

Concise News reports that the Peoples’ Elephant maintained their defeatless record against MFM at the Agege Stadium on Sunday, following the 1-1 draw at the ‘Soccer Temple’.

Elijah – who has been named in all but one of MFM’s matchday squads this abridged season – was on for 69 minutes before being substituted for Abubakar Ahmad in the top of the table clash.

“I am not satisfied with the final result. I was really expecting more,” Elijah, 18, tells Concise News.

This is how it should be. See how @MFMFC_Lagos fans welcomed Onuwa Chukwuka to the Soccer Temple, Agege Stadium yesterday before his team’s work out session. THIS IS BEAUTIFUL!!!!#MFMENY #NPFL19 pic.twitter.com/wxXOBNjvbN — MR OLAWALE QUADRY (@walequadry) March 31, 2019

On the well-loved Chukwuka Onuwa, who was playing against his former side MFM on Sunday, Elijah says: “He is a very good player who is also a committed team player. I learnt from him and I appreciate.”

ICYMI [VIDEO] Akuneto Chijioke classical screamer⚽ against Katsina United. The sweet move alongside a brilliant pass by Akanni Elijah before the powerful strike must be commended. Well done guys 💪💪. #KATMFM #NPFL19 pic.twitter.com/XZlftLYRUm — MFMFCLagos (@MFMFC_Lagos) March 22, 2019

Elijah made the assist for Akuneto’s wonderful strike in MFM’s Matchday 9 rescheduled fixture at Katsina United on March 20. The young midfielder is simply happy with his contribution.

“Well, we thank God. It was a decent pass from me and a great goal from Akuneto. I pray for more and I am very happy I am doing it for the team. I am happy the assist came from me, and as I said, the goal was great.”