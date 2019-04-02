NPFL: What I Told Bereaved Akuneto Before Enyimba Clash - MFM's Elijah (Exclusive)
NPFL: What I Told Bereaved Akuneto Before Enyimba Clash – MFM’s Elijah (Exclusive)

The man whose goal secured a point for MFM FC against Enyimba International in the matchday 13 clash of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) at the Agege Stadium on Sunday, Chijioke Akuneto lost his baby girl a day before her naming ceremony (also prior to the big game). Still, the attacker featured against the heavyweights from Aba, netting his 4th of the season, a strike he dedicated to his late daughter. MFM FC’s gifted teenager, Akanni Elijah reveals exclusively to Concise News what he told his bereaved teammate which perhaps spurred him to get his name on the scoresheet.

“It was a painful exit. Shocking! I consoled him before the match and I told him he was going to score, just to lift his spirit. And amazingly, God did it!”

Advertise With Us

Meanwhile, Elijah expresses his disappointment with his Lagos-based side’s inability to pull off a first-ever win over Enyimba.

Concise News reports that the Peoples’ Elephant maintained their defeatless record against MFM at the Agege Stadium on Sunday, following the 1-1 draw at the ‘Soccer Temple’.

Akanni Elijah in action
Akanni Elijah in action

Elijah – who has been named in all but one of MFM’s matchday squads this abridged season – was on for 69 minutes before being substituted for Abubakar Ahmad in the top of the table clash.

“I am not satisfied with the final result. I was really expecting more,” Elijah, 18, tells Concise News.

On the well-loved Chukwuka Onuwa, who was playing against his former side MFM on Sunday, Elijah says: “He is a very good player who is also a committed team player. I learnt from him and I appreciate.”

Elijah made the assist for Akuneto’s wonderful strike in MFM’s Matchday 9 rescheduled fixture at Katsina United on March 20. The young midfielder is simply happy with his contribution.

“Well, we thank God. It was a decent pass from me and a great goal from Akuneto. I pray for more and I am very happy I am doing it for the team. I am happy the assist came from me, and as I said, the goal was great.”

RELATED NEWSMORE FROM AUTHOR