

Good morning Nigeria and the rest of the world. Welcome to the Concise News roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today, Tuesday, April 2nd, 2019.

The Presidency has expressed sadness over the killing of Kolade Johnson, who was shot dead by policemen from the Anti-Cultism Unit of the Lagos State Command. However reacting to the ugly incident on Monday night, April 1, the Presidency expressed its deepest condolence to the family and friends of Kolade Johnson.

Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State has warned that the ruling All Progressives Congress could lose its bearing completely by 2023 if the National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, was allowed to continue to run its affairs. Okorocha said this on Monday when he visited President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The Nigerian Police Force has arrested three officers suspected to have been involved in the killing of Kolade Johnson in Lagos on Sunday. The Lagos police command in a statement on Monday by its spokesman, Bala Elkana, said police team suspected to have been involved in the shooting of Kolade Johnson have been arrested, assuring Nigerian that Justice will prevail.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday in Abuja assured Nigerians that he will put in all effort to ensure the best for the country and her citizens when he officially starts his second term in office on May 29. Receiving the Board of Trustees and Advisory Council of Gidauniyar Jihar Katsina (Katsina State Development Fund) led by Mamman Nasir, a former president of the Court of Appeal, at the State House, Buhari says his campaign to all states of the federation was an eye-opener.

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide on Diaspora Matters, has called for a thorough investigation into an alleged robbery of a Bureau De Change in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by some Nigerians. Concise News had reported that the five suspects reportedly fled with cash of different currency worth Dh2.3 million (N226,182,000). According to the Sharjah police, the men barged into the establishment and smashed the glass barrier between the customers and the staff, before carting away the money in multiple currencies.

Senator-elect for Anambra South District, Ifeanyi Ubah has dismissed the rumours that he has joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Concise News reports that Ubah says he is a lone senator on the platform of his party and could not be an Island onto himself, hence his decision to be in “caucus” with the APC senators who are the majority in the Senate. The oil magnate explains while fielding questions from newsmen in Nnewi: “caucusing, horse trading and lobbying” were normal in legislative practice seeing that he had the approval of his party to do so.

Senate President Bukola Saraki has said the failure of the Presidency to explore the established channel of lobby led to the controversial refusal of the Senate to confirm Ibrahim Magu as the substantive chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Saraki said this while speaking at the orientation programme organised for Senators-elect in Abuja. According to him, Magu’s appointment may have been confirmed but for the presidency fails to use the right channel.

President Muhammadu Buhari has banned outsiders from receiving treatment at the State House Medical Centre, according to Jalal Arabi, state house permanent secretary. Arabi said this on Monday when he appeared before the Senate committee on federal character and inter-governmental affairs during a 2019 budget defence session in Abuja.

Arsenal have move above Manchester United and north London rivals Tottenham after defeating Newcastle 2-0 in the Premier League on Monday. Aaron Ramsey opened the scoring in the 30th minute before Frenchman Alexandre Lacazatte sealed the win for the North London Club in the second half. Arsenal were 10 points behind Tottenham at the start of February but this victory took them two points clear of their London rivals and United in fifth with seven games remaining.

A High Court in Igbosere, Lagos State, has renewed a bench warrant for the arrest of a Nollywood actress, Monalisa Chinda-Coker, over alleged tax evasion. Justice Adedayo Akintoye renewed the order for the arrest following the failure of the actress to appear in court for trial. The Lagos State Government had charged her with failure to file annual tax returns and failure to pay income tax in respect of her company, Monalisa Code Productions.

That’s the roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines this morning. More Nigerian newspapers headlines are available on Concise News website. See you again tomorrow!