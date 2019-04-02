Nigerian Air Force Dismisses Officer Who Raped 14-Year-Old IDP

A court-martial sitting in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital, has convicted Martins Owerem of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) of raping a 14-year old Internally Displaced Person (IDP).

Concise News reports that Owerem was said to have defiled the girl when he was an officer in charge of the special force battalion, near Bakassi IDP camp, in 2018.

Thereafter, the convict was charged with defilement, assault and disobedient to the standing order.

Earlier, Aminu Mairuwa, prosecution counsel, told the court that the convict on September 29, 2018, while on patrol duty at Kawon Jiya community in the outskirts of Maiduguri, arrested some girls who were collecting firewood, on the pretext that they crossed into a restricted area.

Mairuwa says the convict took one of the girls into the bush and raped her.

However, Abbas Abba, defence counsel, seeks for leniency for the convict “in view of his selfless service and contributions in the counterinsurgency campaign.”

In his ruling, Yakubu Auta, president of the court, holds that the court found Owerem guilty on the two count charges of rape and assault.

He adds that the court also found the officer guilty on the first and second-count charge, while it discharged and acquitted him on the third-count charge.

Auta holds that the prosecution, through five witnesses and four exhibits, have proved their case beyond reasonable doubts.

Therefore, the judge ordered dismissal of the convict from service on the first count charge.