Neymar Set To Resume Training After Long Injury

After been out for two two-and-a-half months with a foot injury, Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar will return to training on Wednesday for “on-pitch tests”

The club on Tuesday announced his recovery through its Twitter handle, said:

“@Neymarjr’s recovery from injury is progressing well and he will return to training on Wednesday as scheduled for on-pitch tests,” PSG said on Twitter.“Club specialists will carry out a full medical and radiological assessment in two weeks’ time.”

The world’s most expensive player has been sidelined since hobbling off during a French Cup win over Strasbourg on January 23, missing PSG’s Champions League last-16 defeat by Manchester United.

PSG was hoping Neymar would be healed enough to get back on the pitch in time for a potential Champions League quarter-final later this month, but the French side suffered a humiliating exit as United sensationally overturned a 2-0 first-leg deficit.

The 27-year-old may be targeting a return for a potential French Cup final on April 27, should PSG get past Nantes in the last four on Wednesday.

Coach Thomas Tuchel said Tuesday that PSG will also be without Edinson Cavani, Angel Di Maria and Thomas Meunier against Nantes.