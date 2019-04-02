President Muhammadu Buhari‘s government will focus on addressing the quality of human resources in the next four years, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has assured.

Buhari was last recently re-elected for a second term in office after beating his closest rival, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Speaking on Monday at the University of Lagos where he delivered the Convocation Lecture ahead of the university’s 50th anniversary, he noted that the administration will also work on improving the country’s healthcare.

“I may begin by affirming the belief of the Buhari administration that Nigeria’s prosperity means a decent existence for all,” he noted.

“Second, that prosperity so defined will be attained if we are able to address the issues of extreme poverty, productivity, corruption, the rule of law and the deficiencies in the quality of human resources caused by poor education and healthcare.”

This is as he added that “We must have a robust enough healthcare system that ensures that the average person is in good health, an educational system that guarantees education capable of preparing children for the opportunities and challenges of a knowledge economy.”

Also, he revealed that in “In planning the path to prosperity we also took into account the age-old weaknesses of the Nigerian economy and the illusion of prosperity that frequently distorts our understanding of the actual fragility of our economy.”