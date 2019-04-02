The Santiago Bernabeu is set to undergo its biggest transformation since December 14, 1947, in 14 months’ time, with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez stating that the renovations to the stadium will not only help Los Blancos but also the city of Madrid.

Concise News reports that following a video that showed the plans for the ground and closed with Perez placing the thirteenth Champions League trophy in the club’s museum, the president laid out the plans for the renovation project, with the idea beginning all the way back in 2011.

“We are facing one of the great projects of the future for [Real] Madrid and the city [of Madrid],” says Florentino.

The stadium will emphasise comfort for the fans, be avant-garde in terms of architecture, and will be a powerful source of income, though there have been legal obstacles along the way.

Next week will see the contract signed for the grant of the works, which will commence at the end of the season.

Two large squares – 20,000 square metres in the Paseo de la Castellana, 5,000 in the Parroquia de los Sagrados Corazones and a transformation in the Rafael Salgado street – will be used for the retractable roof.

The new Santiago Bernabeu will also be a leisure centre in itself, an environment that goes beyond just the sporting enjoyment.

There will also be a 360-degree screen just below the roof, making the new Bernabeu “a stadium that will mark [Real Madrid’s] future.”