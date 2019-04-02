The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has received another batch of 180 stranded Nigerians from Libya.

The agency’s Coordinator in Lagos, Idris Muhammed, disclosed this to newsmen on Tuesday.

According to him, the Nigerians arrived at the Cargo Wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, aboard a chartered Buraq Air aircraft with registration number 5A-DMG.

Concise News learned that the Nigerians were brought back by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and the European Union under the Assisted Voluntary Returnees (AVR) Programme.

He said: “The returnees are made up of 82 female adults, two female children and 11 female infants.

“Also, there are 79 male adults, one male child and five male infants making up 95 females and 85 males.”

Welcoming the returnees, Muhammed advised them to put their bitter experiences in the volatile North African country behind them and look to the future with renewed hope.

Concise News gathered that another batch of 160 Nigerians are also expected to arrive Tuesday from Libya.