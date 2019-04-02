The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has warned Nigerians, especially healthcare providers, on the presence of fake Dukoral Oral Cholera vaccine circulating in Bangladesh.

Moji Adeyeye, the Director-General of NAFDAC, stated that the packaging of the fake Dukoral vaccine was written in English and French language.

According to Adeyeye, the World Health Organization (WHO) had quarantined some quantities of the falsified vaccine.

She said: “We are raising this alert to health care providers and the society at large about the existence of falsified Dukoral Oral Cholera vaccine circulating in Bangladesh.

“The WHO Country Office and Health Authorities in Bangladesh have quarantined the 8,000 falsified packs of Dukoral Oral Cholera vaccine so far identified.

“The details of the falsified Dukoral Oral Cholera vaccines identified in Bangladesh are as follows:

Product Name: Dukoral Oral Cholera Vaccine/ Vaccine Oral Contre le Cholera

Batch Number: KV8262B1

Expiry Date: 2020-04

Stated Manufacturer: Valneva Canada Inc.

“Note that the logo of the manufacturer Crucell is also displayed,” she added.

The NAFDAC DG explained that the manufacturer of genuine Dukoral Oral Cholera Vaccine was Valneva Sweden AB, formerly Crucell Sweden AB.