Owner of Ebonylifetv Mosunmola Abudu, better known as Mo Abudu, given tips to entrepreneurs and intending business owners on how to strive in their areas of business.

Communicating via her Twitter handle, Mo said the most important tool in business was execution!

Read her tweets below.

“Anyone who wishes to become an entrepreneur must know that bright ideas are great; however, that is not even half of the work. EXECUTION is everything. Good morning beautiful people. #TuesdayTip #MoAbudu,” she tweeted.

She also said that having a vision was cornerstone to any business, project or goal, adding that idea begins in the mind and then manifests into form.