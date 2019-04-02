Minister Of Sports Lauds Nigerian Wrestling Team

Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Solomon Dalung heaped praises on the Nigerian Wrestling team who retains its title at the just-concluded African Senior Wrestling Championship held at the weekend in Hammamet, Tunisia.

Concise News gathered that the Nigeria team won six gold, two silver and four bronze medals to retain their title and were also adjudged the best women’s wrestling team in Africa.

2014 Commonwealth gold medalist Odunayo Adekuoroye was also named best female wrestler.

Dalung congratulated the team in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Mrs Nneka Anibeze, on Monday in Abuja.

According to the statement, the minister made the remarks after Nigeria’s wrestling team retained their title as African champions at the just-concluded African Senior Wrestling Championship held at the weekend in Hammamet, Tunisia.

“I thank you all for your perseverance in the face of serious financial challenges as you did not allow that to deter your performance. Your individual efforts will not go unnoticed.

“I also commend Daniel Igali for ensuring that the Nigerian flag is always hoisted at local and international competitions whenever there is a wrestling competition,’’ Dalung said.