The April 2019 Power Must Change Hand prayer points for the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministry (MFM) has been released.

Just like before, there are forty (10) prayer points lined up in the MFM Power Must Change Hand for 2019.

Power Must Change Hand April 2019 Theme

The theme for this month is: O HEAVENS, MAKE A WAY FOR ME (2) with the scripture reading from 2 Kings 3.

Also, the Confession comes from Matthew 11:12

Concise News understands that the MFM, the compilers of these prayer points, is headed by Dr Daniel Olukoya with the church’s headquarters located in Nigeria’s commercial nerve centre, Lagos.

MFM Prayer Points April 2019

AGGRESSIVE PRAISE WORSHIP

1. O God arise, and uproot anything You did not plant, inside the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, in Jesus’ name.

2. O God, let the fire of revival, fall upon the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, in the name of Jesus.

3. O God, let the power of peace and progress, overshadow this nation, in the name of Jesus.

4. O God, arise and give us God-fearing leaders, in Jesus’ name.

5. Any power assigned to puncture the plan of God for my life, I puncture your power and bury you now, in Jesus’ name.

6. Where is the God of Elijah? Go to the source of my battles and kill it, in the name of Jesus.

7. Every spirit of rising and falling, I bind you and I cast you out, in the name of Jesus.

8. Thou power of evil advertisement, your time is up, die, in the name of Jesus.

9. Patterns of cobwebs at the edge of my breakthrough, catch fire, in the name of Jesus.

10. Culture of backwardness in my foundation, die, in the name of Jesus.

11. Dark powers, introducing lateness into my breakthrough, die by fire, in the name of Jesus.

12. Domestic witchcraft, mocking me, O God, arise and burn them with fire, in the name of Jesus.

13. Every evil hand, pressing down my head in the spirit realm, catch fire, in the name of Jesus.

14. Every evil power, holding up my hands in the spirit realm, catch fire, in the name of Jesus.

15. Every evil hand, holding my legs in the spirit realm, catch fire, in the name of Jesus.

16. Powers, blocking my freedom, catch fire and trouble me no more, in the name of Jesus.

17. Any power calling me satanic names in the spirit realm, catch fire, in the name of Jesus.

18. O God, arise and bless me beyond my superiors, in the name of Jesus.

19. Vagabond and stammering progress, I rebuke you now, in the name of Jesus.

20. Glory stolen from me through food, I recover you, in the name of Jesus.

21. Every fruit of failure in my life, be roasted, in the name of Jesus.

22. Syndrome of not reaching my goal on time, die, in the name of Jesus.

23. Anointing of stagnancy on my head, die by fire, in the name of Jesus.

24. Powers, wanting me to be a slave to my juniors, die, in the name of Jesus.

25. Ancient handwriting, working against me, clear away, in the name of Jesus.

26. Birds of death, working against me, die by fire, in the name of Jesus.

27. Powers, angry with my progress, die by fire, in the name of Jesus.

28. Thou power of spiritual barrenness, die, in the name of Jesus.

29. Any power that wants me to wear a rag in the presence of clothes, die, in the name of Jesus.

30. Any power that wants me to eat bones in the presence of meat, die, in the name of Jesus.

31. Stainless garments of favour, arise and fall upon me, in the name of Jesus.

32. Garment of the dent, upon my garment, I tear you to pieces, catch fire, in the name of Jesus.

33. Every power that kills prayer life and Bible reading, I kill you today, in the name of Jesus.

34. Every garment of shame and disgrace in my life, catch fire, in the name of Jesus.

35. Any power, caging the star of my destiny, catch fire, in the name of Jesus.

36. Any garment assigned to imprison my marital life, catch fire, in the name of Jesus.

37. Garment of battle in my body, catch fire, in the name of Jesus.

38. Any power in my life, cooperating with poverty, come out, in the name of Jesus.

39. I recover all my stolen blessings, seven fold, in the name of Jesus.

40. Every power, using hands to cover my blessings, scatter, in the name of Jesus.

You can still download the MFM prayer points for April 2019 from here in a PDF format.