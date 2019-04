Davido Music Worldwide (DMW) singer and songwriter Adewale Mayowa Emmanuel, popularly known as Mayorkun, has released the video of his 3rd track titled ‘Tire’

The official ‘Tire’ video is about the confession of a lady that keeps running through his mind all through.

Mayorkun wrote on his Instagram page saying: “You been running through my mind.. You for don tireeee… 🎶 Official video for Track 3 – Off ‘The Mayor Of Lagos’ album out now! Link in my bio.. #TMOL”

