Many Killed As Tiv, Jukun Clash In Benue

At least three people have been confirmed dead as Tiv and Jukun Youths were involved in a bloody communal clash.

The chairman of Ukum Local Government council in Benue state, Hon Ibellongo Tyokyaa confirmed the bloody the incident on Tuesday.

Tyokyaa said the communal crisis broke out on Monday between Tiv and Jukun youths in the border town of Taraba and Benue states.

According to an eye witness, Paul Tyona told newsmen that what started as a minor disagreement snowballed into bloody civil strife which resulted in killings and setting ablaze of houses from both tribes.

Tyona said as at Tuesday, Jukun youths allegedly stormed a settlement called Atsenga and razed down over 2000 houses including 3000 tubers of Yams and personal belongings.

It would be recalled that there has been tension in the border towns of Wukari Local Government area in Taraba state and Ukum Local Government area in Benue state.

The Nation gathered that chairmen of both councils have been trying strenuously to find a common ground to nib the bloody communal crisis in the bud.

When contacted, spokesperson of the Benue State Police Command said she is yet to receive the report on killings.