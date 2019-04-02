Top Nigerian Music artistes have gotten themselves involved in the viral Fvck You Challenge video from Kizz Daniel’s ‘Fvck You’ song.

Check out the list of various artistes who have done their own cover.

1. Mavin Records queen Tiwa Savage is here with her own version of the ‘Fvck You’ challenge, which is generating diverse comments on social media.

2. Folarin Falana (Falz) has joined the list of top-rated artistes who have done justice to the ‘Fvck You’ challenge. See video below

3. Simisola Ogunleye, popularly known as Simi, had also released her own version of the trendy of it.

4. Fast rising singer Tobiloba Adeyemi also did her version of the song. See her performance below.

5. Sensational singer/song writer Abiola Ogedengbe, better known as “Nino”, has his own version of “Fvck You”. See video below:

6. Dremo of Davido Music Worldwide (DMW) has also shown his vocal skills in this regard.

Dremo came in hard in this #FvckYouChallenge for real, Man dropped bars on bars 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/ysKCOvdK6w — AJ 🦅 (@r3al___AJ) March 29, 2019

7. Popular rap artiste Vector also took the challenge. Watch his display.

8. Wasiu Alabi Pasuma has joined the moving train. Watch video where he thrills fans with Fuji version of it.

I don’t really like Pasuma, I don’t even listen to his music at all. But what he did with the #FvckYouChallenge is nice… pic.twitter.com/bKHP35G46A — Kassim Isola (@kassimisola) April 1, 2019

10. Lorenzo was not left out of the ‘party.’