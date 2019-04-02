Top Nigerian Music artistes have gotten themselves involved in the viral Fvck You Challenge video from Kizz Daniel’s ‘Fvck You’ song.
Check out the list of various artistes who have done their own cover.
1. Mavin Records queen Tiwa Savage is here with her own version of the ‘Fvck You’ challenge, which is generating diverse comments on social media.
2. Folarin Falana (Falz) has joined the list of top-rated artistes who have done justice to the ‘Fvck You’ challenge. See video below
3. Simisola Ogunleye, popularly known as Simi, had also released her own version of the trendy of it.
4. Fast rising singer Tobiloba Adeyemi also did her version of the song. See her performance below.
5. Sensational singer/song writer Abiola Ogedengbe, better known as “Nino”, has his own version of “Fvck You”. See video below:
@iamkissdaniel i accept i fuvk everybody #fvckyouchallenge pic.twitter.com/10r8Sf4WSH
— ♥NINO♥ (@Ninoworldwide_) March 29, 2019
6. Dremo of Davido Music Worldwide (DMW) has also shown his vocal skills in this regard.
Dremo came in hard in this #FvckYouChallenge for real, Man dropped bars on bars 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/ysKCOvdK6w
— AJ 🦅 (@r3al___AJ) March 29, 2019
7. Popular rap artiste Vector also took the challenge. Watch his display.
We don’t deserve Vector 😭😭😭#fvckyouchallenge pic.twitter.com/nE3bhHwKI2
— Duke of Ibadanland (@omoba_scholes) March 30, 2019
8. Wasiu Alabi Pasuma has joined the moving train. Watch video where he thrills fans with Fuji version of it.
I don’t really like Pasuma, I don’t even listen to his music at all. But what he did with the #FvckYouChallenge is nice… pic.twitter.com/bKHP35G46A
— Kassim Isola (@kassimisola) April 1, 2019
View this post on Instagram
I don’t usually do dis,haven’t jump on any track of a musicians,buh my fanz both home and abroad didn’t allow me to rest about dis,soooooo now rate my fuji version over 100% @iamkizzdaniel @youngjonn #fvckyouchallenge #fvckyouseason #fujiversion Video Cred : @itspuffytee @debviva
10. Lorenzo was not left out of the ‘party.’
Here's my #fvckyouchallenge cover 🔥🔥🔥
I hope y'all like it! @iamkissdaniel
Help share 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/2nT6IESrcf
— Lorenzo 😎 (@Lorenzo_DB1) April 1, 2019
Had to jump on @iamkissdaniel "FVCK YOU " INSTRUMENTAL.. I really want this to VIRAL , TWITTER pls do your thing🙇♂️ cc @YoungJonn #FVCKYOUCHALLENGE #Fvckyoucover #FVCKYOU pic.twitter.com/cnTBjHx70u
— Major Heyjay (@majorheyjay) March 28, 2019
What do you think about his #fvckyouchallenge @iamkissdaniel pic.twitter.com/InMZnPigmJ
— Aghe Isaac Olufemi (@mr_vita007) March 26, 2019