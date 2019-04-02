Good day, and welcome to the latest Manchester (Man United) news online roundup for today, April 2nd, 2019 on the Concise News website.

Solskjaer Speaks Ahead Man United Vs Wolves Clash

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that Victor Lindelof could return for the team’s Premier League clash at Wolves on Tuesday night.

He, however, said the team will miss four top players for the clash, with Anthony Martial also available after picking up a knock during Saturday’s 2-1 win over Watford.

“Anthony will be fine, he’s going to be okay,” Ole told Man United website on Monday.

“Victor has had a good few days of training now so he’ll be ready. Apart from that, [Matteo] Darmian and Eric [Bailly] are still out.

“[Antonio] Valencia is still out and Alexis Sanchez is still out. But it’s a good strong squad.”

He added that “Anthony and Romelu will both be ready for tomorrow, definitely, unless they break down in training today [Monday] but it looks good, yeah.”

On Victor Lindelof, he said: he “is not injured but he’s had some issues. He had a tough week so Victor will come back soon.”

Man Utd: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ready to work alongside technical director

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he is ready to work alongside a technical director to “split responsibilities.”

After Jose Mourinho’s sacking, United sources indicated the club wanted to change its structures and bring in someone who could have an input into all major footballing decisions.

Despite Solskjaer’s permanent appointment last week, it is understood that remains the case with United hopeful of making an announcement by the start of next season.

The 46-year-old was given a three-year contract on Thursday.

“I’m happy talking and discussing football with knowledgeable people in the right positions,” said Solskjaer.

“The demands of football nowadays mean you definitely have to split responsibilities.”

Solskjaer added: “More than 100 years ago, managers used to be the club secretaries as well.

“But things change. I have an input in most of the things now and will give my advice of course but I am not the one who decides.

“A manager can’t do as much as he used to do when my gaffer [Sir Alex Ferguson] started, for example.

“Me and Ed [Woodward] and Joel [Glazer], we are looking at how can this club be run as smoothly and as well as possible.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Sends Message To Out of Contract Players

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists he will be the man to decide which Manchester United players are offered new contracts at the club.

The Norwegian coach was appointed the new first-team manager at Old Trafford last week and now has a number of difficult challenges to solve ahead of the summer transfer window.

Not only is Solskjaer tasked with attempting to secure Champions League qualification at the end of the season, but there is some uncertainty over which out of contract players will stay at the club.

Ander Herrera and Juan Mata are both out of contract at the end of the season, and it is understood the pair have been offered new deals to stay at Old Trafford but agreements are yet to be reached.

Speaking ahead of facing Wolves in the Premier League fixture on Tuesday night Solskjaer insisted that his ‘wishes’ would dictate future contract renewals at United.

“At least now players that are being offered contracts, they know who their manager is going to be,” Solskjaer told Sky Sports.

“I know that I’m staying so it’s not just my advice anymore, it’s my wishes that we are working with.”

Solskjaer’s appointment might not be the only big change at Old Trafford this year, with the club still interested in appointing a director of football.

Speaking earlier on Monday, the United manager admitted he would be keen on working alongside one if the appropriate candidate became available.

“Football has changed and the structure at football clubs has changed,” Solskjaer said. “Me and Ed and Joel for that matter are of course looking to how can this club be ran as smoothly and as well as possible.

“So we’ll see what the club will end up with and I’m happy discussing football with knowledgeable in the right positions anyway.

“From the first couple of managers, it used to be club secretaries back then when we were founded more than 100 years ago.

“But that’s the way football goes, I think. A manager can’t do as much as he used to do when my gaffer started.

“I’m feeling older and older, 46 is quite a good number! I think the demands of football nowadays means you’ve got to split responsibilities.”

Rio Ferdinand names Manchester United’s three most improved players under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Rio Ferdinand has named Manchester United’s three most improved players under new permanent manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Red Devils legend Solskjaer was announced as the full-time United boss last week having impressed as caretaker manager over the past four months.

United initially expected Solskjaer to be a short-term fix following Jose Mourinho’s sacking but the Norway legend has impressed in the Old Trafford hot-seat.

The team has flourished both domestically and in Europe, and Ferdinand believes Solskjaer has had a positive effect on three players in particular.

“Since Ole has come you would say [Marcus] Rashford, [Paul] Pogba and [Victor] Lindelof have been the most improved,” the Manchester United legend told Goal.

“Those three have been standouts for me. David de Gea is the best keeper in the league by a mile.”

One player who Solskjaer has failed to improve since returning to Old Trafford is Alexis Sanchez.

The Chilean forward joined United from Arsenal in January 2018 but is already being linked with a departure after an underwhelming first year in Manchester.

“Ole will be aiming to get the best out of Sanchez,’ former England defender Ferdinand said.

“Ole has gotten the best out of every other player in the squad since he has come.

“One of them is not going to do it. At the moment, Sanchez isn’t playing at the level that we have seen him play at Arsenal.

“He will want to get back to that for personal pride. Ole and his coaching staff will be aiming to get him back into that rhythm and producing that quality he had at Arsenal consistently at United.”

Transfer News: Man United Star Demands £13.65m Yearly From Real Madrid

Manchester United star, Paul Pogba, will demand a wage of €16million (£13.65m)yearly from Real Madrid or Juventus if they want to sign him.

Concise News understands that Real Madrid have made the Manchester United star one of their top targets in the summer transfer window.

Also, his former team, Juventus, are eyeing the Frenchman with his agent, Mino Raiola, setting the humongous wage for the midfielder.

