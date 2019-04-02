Commissioner of Police in Lagos, southwest Nigeria, Zubairu Muazu, on Tuesday reassured the family of Kolade Johnson that justice must prevail after the killing of their son by operatives of Special Anti-Cultism Squad (SARS) on Sunday.

Some operatives of SARS had stormed Olu Aboderin Street in the Onipetesi area of Lagos while Kolade, the victim, was watching a live English Premiership League match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.

It was learned that the operatives were there to arrest a man, identified simply as Ismail, who was said to be seeing off his girlfriend to the bus stop, but residents protested against the arrest.

When one of the SARS personnel allegedly shot in the air to disperse the crowd, a bullet hit Kolade where he stood.

Many Nigerians have since lambasted the police unit for killing an innocent Nigerian, with several Lagos residents reechoing calls for an end to the operations of SARS.

“Police Team led by Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Zubairu Muazu, mni, today, paid condolence visit to the family of Kolade Johnson, reassures family that justice must prevail,” the Nigerian police wrote on their Twitter handle on Tuesday.