A former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has condemned the killing of one Kolade Johnson by men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

Concise News understands that the football fan was killed a member of a police team while watching a Premier League fixture between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur in Lagos on Sunday.

The Nigerian Police Force on Tuesday identified the persons who killed Kolade Johnson.

While reacting to the incident, Omokri tweeted that the culprit should be held responsible for his actions.

“What that particular SARS officer did is wrong. He should be held responsible,” he wrote.

“But before we think of ending SARS, let us pick a small area, like Mushin, and test it there.

“If by ending SARS in Mushin crime reduces, then I will support #EndSARS. If not, I will prefer #ReformSARS.”