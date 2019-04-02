Nigerian Afro-pop singer Burna Boy has warned Nigerians not to mention him in their social media outcry against Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

He made this known in reaction to the death of Kolade Johnson who was hit by a stray bullet from SARS officers who were supposedly out to apprehend a cultist.

Johnson was hit while watching an English Premier League match between Liverpool and Tottenham over the weekend.

Since the news of the man’s death broke, many Nigerians have resurrected the hashtag #EndSARS which has seen many celebrities join in.

However, Burna Boy says he wants to have nothing to do with such until Nigerians are actually ready to fight SARS.

He wrote, “This may be too much for some of you to understand. But until we are really ready to fight SARS and the powers that be, And I’m not talking about any protest or aimless marching, I mean REALLY FIGHT. Nobody should include ME in any #EndSARS hashtag because your wasting my time and yours.

“Until then let us pray that our turn to die at the hands of SARS never comes. We are all PUSSYs.

Burna Boy went ahead to share his condolences with those who have passed on.

“RIP to all those who have died unjustly at the hands of SARS,” he added.