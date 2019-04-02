The Kogi State House of Assembly has recommended the sacking of the Chief Judge, Justice Nasiru Ajanah, over alleged gross misconduct.

The recommendation was as a result of the report by the House Committee on Public Account which accused the state High Court and the Kogi Hajj Commission of breaching finance.

Concise News learned that the reports into the incident were read by the House Deputy Majority Leader, Ahmed Mohammed.

The State Assembly called on the Chief Judge to step down so as to defend himself following the allegation levelled against him.

The House also recommended disciplinary measures on those indicted to avoid a future re-occurrence.

The Assembly, however, appealed to the state government to urgently resume payment of salaries of judicial workers.

Meanwhile, Haruna Idoko, representing Idaho State Constituency, drew the attention of the house to a court injunction restraining the house from discussing the matter.

This was overruled by the Speaker, Mathew Kolawole, citing the constitution which gives the house power to invite and investigate issues of such in the state.