Police authorities have appointed Rabiu Ladodo as the new commissioner of police in Imo state, southeast Nigeria.

Ladodo takes over from Dasuki Galandanchi, who has been transferred to head the Police Co-operative Society, in Lagos, according to spokesman for the police in the state Orlando Ikeokwu.

Ladodo was the CP of Jigawa State Police Command until his recent posting to Imo.

He enlisted into the force as a cadet Inspector of Police in 1985.

He has held various offices including Deputy Commissioner of Police, Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Ondo State Command; and Deputy Commissioner of Police, Police Force Education Office.

Also, other posts held by Ladodo were Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) Sokoto State Command, and Deputy Commissioner of Police, (Administration) FCT Command.

Ladodo, who is 34th commissioner of police in Imo State, holds a diploma in Law and a Higher National Diploma (HND) in Mass Communication.