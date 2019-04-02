Imo Election: Court Takes Decision On Uche Nwosu's Candidacy

Two suits challenging the nomination of Uche Nwosu as the governorship candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) in the just concluded governorship election were on Tuesday, dismissed by an Imo State High Court sitting in Owerri.

The Court presided over by Justice Nzeukwu T. N, ruled that the suits with Suit No. HOW/21/2019 and HOW/135/19 lacked in merit.

The Court also held that the two plaintiffs, Sir Leonard Uzoma Okolienta and Ikoku Micheal Obinna lacked the locus standing to bring the action before the Court.

It submitted that issues of nomination of candidates in political parties remain the internal affairs of the party.