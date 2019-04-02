Police in Lagos, southwest Nigeria, Tuesday disclosed the names of their personnel accused of killing Kolade Johnson, who was hit by a stray bullet from operatives of the Special Anti-Cultism Squad (SACS), a unit tied to the police.

The SACS operatives were identified as Ogunyemi Olalekan (inspector), Godwin Orji (sergeant), and Ojiawuna Samuel (corporal).

The Lagos state police command disclosed the names when Zubairu Muazu, the Commissioner of Police in the state, visited the family of the 36-year-old deceased.

Concise News understands that Johnson was watching a football match on Sunday when SARS operatives stormed Olu Aboderin Street in the Onipetesi area of Lagos to arrest a man, identified simply as Ismail.

When one of the SACS personnel allegedly shot in the air to disperse the crowd, a bullet hit Kolade where he stood.

Many Nigerians have since lambasted the police unit for killing an innocent Nigerian, with several Lagos residents re-echoing calls for an end to the operations of SARS, only for investigations by convener of the #endSARS movement Segun Awosanya (aka Segality) to reveal that it was SACS and not SARS operatives that carried out the act.

“Police Team led by Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Zubairu Muazu, mni, today, paid condolence visit to the family of Kolade Johnson, reassures family that justice must prevail,” the Nigerian police wrote on their Twitter handle on Tuesday.

Spokesman for the police in the state, DSP Bala Elkana, said the CP was accompanied by DCP Ayuba Elkanah, DCP Mohammed Ali, DCP Yetunde Longe and other senior Police Officers from the Command. He was received by Alhaji Remi Lukman, head of the family, in their residence at 1, Beco Street, Onipetesi, Mangoro.