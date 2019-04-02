Nokia has launched its X71 phone today in Taiwan with the device built around a Snapdragon 660 processor running on Android 9 Pie.
The Nokia X71 also has 6GB of RAM, 128GB of expandable storage and a 3,500mAh battery.
There is a headphone jack and a triple-camera system on the rear with Zeiss-certified lenses.
Interestingly, the device LCD’s up front measures 6.39 inches and comes with a 19.3:9 aspect ratio and an FHD+ resolution.
Nokia X71 Price In Nigeria?
The phone is only available in Asia (China and Taiwan) for now and goes for around $385 / €345, with sales beginning on April 30th.
For other parts of the world, the device will most likely come under Nokia 8.1 Plus once it is released later this month.
Nokia X71 Full Review, Specs, Features
|NETWORK
|Technology
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|LAUNCH
|Announced
|2019, April
|Status
|Coming soon. Exp. release 2019, April 30
|BODY
|Dimensions
|157.2 x 76.5 x 8 mm (6.19 x 3.01 x 0.31 in)
|Weight
|180 g (6.35 oz)
|Build
|Front/back glass, aluminum frame
|SIM
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|DISPLAY
|Type
|IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
|Size
|6.39 inches, 100.9 cm2 (~83.9% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1080 x 2316 pixels (~400 ppi density)
|PLATFORM
|OS
|Android 9.0 (Pie); Android One
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SDM660 Snapdragon 660 (14 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (4×2.2 GHz Kryo 260 & 4×1.8 GHz Kryo 260)
|GPU
|Adreno 512
|MEMORY
|Card slot
|microSD, up to 256 GB
|Internal
|128 GB, 6 GB RAM
|MAIN CAMERA
|Triple
|48 MP, f/1.8, 1/2″, 0.8µm, PDAF
8 MP, 13mm (ultrawide)
5 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor
|Features
|Zeiss optics, dual-LED flash, panorama, HDR
|Video
|2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps
|SELFIE CAMERA
|Single
|16 MP, f/2.0
|Video
|1080p@30fps
|SOUND
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic
|COMMS
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|BATTERY
|
|Non-removable Li-Po 3500 mAh battery
|Charging
|Fast battery charging 18W
|MISC
|Colors
|Black
|Price
|About 350 EUR