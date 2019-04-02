Nokia has launched its X71 phone today in Taiwan with the device built around a Snapdragon 660 processor running on Android 9 Pie.

The Nokia X71 also has 6GB of RAM, 128GB of expandable storage and a 3,500mAh battery.

There is a headphone jack and a triple-camera system on the rear with Zeiss-certified lenses.

Interestingly, the device LCD’s up front measures 6.39 inches and comes with a 19.3:9 aspect ratio and an FHD+ resolution.

Nokia X71 Price In Nigeria?

The phone is only available in Asia (China and Taiwan) for now and goes for around $385 / €345, with sales beginning on April 30th.

For other parts of the world, the device will most likely come under Nokia 8.1 Plus once it is released later this month.

Nokia X71 Full Review, Specs, Features

NETWORK Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE

LAUNCH Announced 2019, April Status Coming soon. Exp. release 2019, April 30

BODY Dimensions 157.2 x 76.5 x 8 mm (6.19 x 3.01 x 0.31 in) Weight 180 g (6.35 oz) Build Front/back glass, aluminum frame SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

DISPLAY Type IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors Size 6.39 inches, 100.9 cm2 (~83.9% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2316 pixels (~400 ppi density)

PLATFORM OS Android 9.0 (Pie); Android One Chipset Qualcomm SDM660 Snapdragon 660 (14 nm) CPU Octa-core (4×2.2 GHz Kryo 260 & 4×1.8 GHz Kryo 260) GPU Adreno 512

MEMORY Card slot microSD, up to 256 GB Internal 128 GB, 6 GB RAM

MAIN CAMERA Triple 48 MP, f/1.8, 1/2″, 0.8µm, PDAF

8 MP, 13mm (ultrawide)

5 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor Features Zeiss optics, dual-LED flash, panorama, HDR Video 2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps

SELFIE CAMERA Single 16 MP, f/2.0 Video 1080p@30fps

SOUND Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack Yes Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic

COMMS WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go

FEATURES Sensors Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass

BATTERY Non-removable Li-Po 3500 mAh battery Charging Fast battery charging 18W