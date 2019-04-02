Nokia X71 specs, review

Nokia has launched its X71 phone today in Taiwan with the device built around a Snapdragon 660 processor running on Android 9 Pie.

The Nokia X71 also has 6GB of RAM, 128GB of expandable storage and a 3,500mAh battery.

There is a headphone jack and a triple-camera system on the rear with Zeiss-certified lenses.

Interestingly, the device LCD’s up front measures 6.39 inches and comes with a 19.3:9 aspect ratio and an FHD+ resolution.

Nokia X71 Price In Nigeria? 

The phone is only available in Asia (China and Taiwan) for now and goes for around $385 / €345, with sales beginning on April 30th.

For other parts of the world, the device will most likely come under Nokia 8.1 Plus once it is released later this month.

Nokia X71 Full Review, Specs, Features

NETWORK Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE
LAUNCH Announced 2019, April
Status Coming soon. Exp. release 2019, April 30
BODY Dimensions 157.2 x 76.5 x 8 mm (6.19 x 3.01 x 0.31 in)
Weight 180 g (6.35 oz)
Build Front/back glass, aluminum frame
SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
DISPLAY Type IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
Size 6.39 inches, 100.9 cm2 (~83.9% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 1080 x 2316 pixels (~400 ppi density)
PLATFORM OS Android 9.0 (Pie); Android One
Chipset Qualcomm SDM660 Snapdragon 660 (14 nm)
CPU Octa-core (4×2.2 GHz Kryo 260 & 4×1.8 GHz Kryo 260)
GPU Adreno 512
MEMORY Card slot microSD, up to 256 GB
Internal 128 GB, 6 GB RAM
MAIN CAMERA Triple 48 MP, f/1.8, 1/2″, 0.8µm, PDAF
8 MP, 13mm (ultrawide)
5 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor
Features Zeiss optics, dual-LED flash, panorama, HDR
Video 2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps
SELFIE CAMERA Single 16 MP, f/2.0
Video 1080p@30fps
SOUND Loudspeaker Yes
3.5mm jack Yes
Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic
COMMS WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX
GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS
USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
FEATURES Sensors Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
BATTERY Non-removable Li-Po 3500 mAh battery
Charging Fast battery charging 18W
MISC Colors Black
Price About 350 EUR