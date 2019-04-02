The Nigerian Navy has released the shortlist for its 2019 recruitment exercise with the aptitude test set to start off soon.

Concise News understands that the Nigerian Navy aptitude test for the recruitment will take place on Monday, April 13th, 2019 in various centres across the country.

Requirements For Nigerian Navy Recruitment Aptitude Test

According to the Nigerian Navy, all persons who made the shortlist for the Nigerian Navy recruitment 2019 should “report by 8.00 AM at their chosen centres selected during the online registration as indicated against their names. ”

This is as it noted that “Candidates will not be allowed to write the Aptitude Test in any centre other than their chosen centre.”

In addition, “candidates are to come along with the following: HB Pencil and Eraser as well as the print out of the Application Form showing their particulars.”

How To Check Nigerian Navy Recruitment 2019 Shortlist

Kindly visit the Nigerian Navy recruitment portal here.

2. Click on “2019 RECRUITMENT APTITUDE TEST LIST”

3. From there, scroll down to and click on where you are instructed to “Download List” to check the shortlist in PDF format.