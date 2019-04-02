Fire engulfed a bus at an illegal transport terminal in Lima has reportedly killed 17 people in one Peru’s worst fire disasters in over a decade.

Concise News gathered that most of the victims were trapped on the upper deck of the interprovincial bus in Lima as it prepared to depart the controversial Fiori terminal.

Fire chief Mario Casaretto said: “Everyone became trapped in the stairwell leading to the first level when they wanted to get down from the upper level,” Casaretto said.

An eyewitness described the scenes of panic and cries of terror as flames engulfed that inside.

A grief-stricken Jose Alberto Olivos told local television that he had lost six family members including his wife, children and grandchildren.

“The car was burning, so I ran up and the people, seeing that it was burning, were coming down and I wasn’t able to save my family,” he said.

The tragedy reflected the chaos of Peru’s public transport system, particularly in the capital of 10 million people where authorities are overwhelmed by transport problems.

Among the dead were four children. Thirteen adults — five women and eight men – also died.

Seven other passengers were injured in the blaze and taken to hospitals.