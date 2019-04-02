The Federal Government says it will engage the Saudi Arabian authorities over the killing of Nigerians allegedly involved in drug offences in their country.

The Chairman of National Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, disclosed this to journalists on Tuesday in Abuja.

Concise News reports that Saudi Arabia had executed a Nigerian woman convicted of trafficking drugs.

According to reports, the woman was executed along with two Pakistani men and a Yemeni man in Islam’s holiest city, Mecca, on Monday.

“The news of the execution of a Nigerian in Saudi Arabia for drug-related offences is pathetic, tragic and sad,” she said.

“We have about 24 on death roll for drugs in Saudi and we have about 12 that have been sentenced to various jail terms”.

Dabiri-Erewa explained that there were cases of syndicates who worked with airlines to put drugs in the bags of unsuspected pilgrims.

She noted that the recent killing of a Nigerian brought the total number of those executed by the Saudi government in recent years to eight.

She was concerned by the nature of the trials they were subjected to and wondered if they were fair.

“We’ve had cases where truly the suspects didn’t commit the offence,” said Dabiri-Erewa who added, “We have appealed to Saudi to make the trials fair, open and ensure justice is done.”

“Even if you are going to die, you know that you died for an offence you committed.

“We also appeal to Nigerians going to Saudi Arabia to obey the laws of the land, even kolanut is treated as a drug, we will continue to appeal that the Saudi government be lenient,” she said further.

She also condemned the action of some Nigerians alleged to have raided a Bureau the Change in Dubai and caught on camera.