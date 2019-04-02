Falz Requests To Know Difference Between SARS & Armed Robbers

Nigerian rapper, Falz has requested to the difference between the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS and Armed robbers as well as Assassins.

The multi-award winning rap artiste asked this following the recent reports that have been trailing operatives of the SARS, especially after the killing of one Kolade Johson.

It is no news that several Nigerians have lost their lives as a result of the infamous operations of these operatives and social media has been set abuzz.

Nigerian rapper, Falz, who is known to be outspoken, took to Twitter to ask if there’s any difference between these so-called officials and criminals.

Falz wrote, “So called police killing young people, abruptly ending our dreams and ambitions. How many more lives are we going to lose?

“What’s the difference between these SARS guys and armed robbers / assasins ?”