The physical verification and registration exercise for those pre-selected in the FG N-power Build programme will start on Monday, April 8th, 2019.

Concise News understands that N-Power announced this on its official Twitter handle on Monday.

N-Power Build Shortlist Registration, Verification

Those who got shortlisted (by getting a text message from N-Power), should proceed to the National Orientation Office (NOA) office in their local government areas (LGAs) on the said date.

There, they will confirm their choice of training and their trade discipline.

“Back to regular programming,” N-power tweeted on Monday. “Dear N-Power Build Pre-selected trainees, please note that you are expected to proceed to the NOA offices at your LGAs on Monday, April 8th, 2019. Don’t forget!!!”

Back to regular programming. Dear N-Power Build Pre-selected trainees, please note that you are expected to proceed to the NOA offices at your LGAs on Monday, April 8th, 2019. Don't forget!!!#NPowerNG pic.twitter.com/dmzJ3ldFmn — N-Power (@npower_ng) April 1, 2019

On the payment of salary for March 2019, N-power did not specify a particular date but only said it will be paid “soon.”