UK opposition Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Tuesday that he would be “very happy” to sit down with Prime Minister Theresa May and discuss a joint Brexit policy that could resolve the current impasse.

Corbyn’s comments came after May decided to seek a further “short” Brexit deadline extension from the European Union to give her time to forge a new approach and get her current deal with Brussels approved by parliament.

He stressed the need to prevent the UK “crashing out” of the EU next week, and underlined his desire to protect consumer, environmental and labour standards, as well as the Good Friday Agreement in Northern Ireland.