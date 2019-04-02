Super Eagles star Ahmed Musa and Super Falcons’ Onome Ebi were among the winners at the 2018 AITEO NFF awards which held on Monday.

Musa, a former Leicester City man, Concise News learnt, beat Super Eagles teammates Odion Ighalo and Alex Iwobi to scoop the Player of the Year (Men).

On the other hand, Onome saw off competition from multiple-time African Player of the Year, Asisat Oshoala and, Francisca Ordega, to land the Player of the Year award (Women).

Also, Musa won the goal of the season award for his stunning strike (the first goal) against Iceland at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

AITEO NFF Awards 2018: Full List Of Winners

Below is the list of other winners in the AITEO NFF Awards 2018:

Coach of the Year (Men) – Gbenga Ogunbote

Coach of the Year (Women) – Thomas Dennerby

The Team of the Year – the Super Falcons

The Best Young Player (Women) – Anam Imo of Nasarawa United teen star

The Best Young Player (Men) – Villarreal’s Samuel Chukwueze

Fair Play – Akwa United

Fans of the Season – Kano Pillars

AITEO NFF Awards 2018: 1994 Eagles Get Recognition

Concise News also understands that, during the event, the Super Eagles team of 1994 was honoured and recognised for its exploits on the field.

Some of the players from that set that were present at the event include Augustine Eguavoen, Sunday Oliseh, Austin Okocha, Daniel Amokachi, Samson Siasia, Edema Fuludu, Mutiu Adepoju, Peter Rufai, Alloy Agu, Nduka Ugbade, Ben Iroha, Uche Okechukwu, Finidi George, Taribo West and Victor Ikpeba.

Rashidi Yekini’s daughter, also climbed up the stage to collect the award for his late father, standing alongside his teammates.