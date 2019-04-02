A 35-year-old bricklayer, Friday Kanu, has been arrested by the Osun State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) for allegedly having carnal knowledge of a minor.

Concise News reports that the suspect, it was learnt was arrested in Ilesha following complaints that he molested a nine-year-old pupil, and reportedly confessed to the crime while being interrogated.

The victim, it was gathered, was living with her sister, who is married to Friday, at Imadin, Ilesha, when the suspect first raped her.

On March 18, 2019, Friday was said to have taken advantage of his wife’s absence from home to rape the victim for the second time.

While being interrogated, the victim’s sister, Odunola Ajayi, says she agreed to Friday’s marriage abominable request after she lost her mother to stroke in 2016 and became homeless.

It is believed that Friday’s behaviour became erratic after he sustained a head injury in an accident and he had to dispose of most of his belongings to raise money for medical treatment.

According to the Public Relations Officer of the NSCDC in Osun State, Babawale Afolabi, Friday confessed to having raped the minor under the influence of alcohol.

The NSCDC spokesperson states that the victim was taken to the Wesley Hospital, Ilesha for medical attention.

He says the corps would charge the suspect to court as soon as the investigation is concluded.